CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Shocking Dashcam Footage Released of Fatal Shooting of New Mexico Cop Darian Jarrott During Traffic Stop by AR-15 Toting Drug Dealer

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Shocking Dashcam Footage Released of Fatal Shooting of New Mexico Cop During Traffic Stop by AR-15 Toting Drug Dealer
The dashcam footage shows the driver hiding an AR-15-style rifle get out and immediately fires shots at Jarrott, who then falls onto his back.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Dashcam and body cam footage of a New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot during a traffic stop has been released by authorities, showing the harrowing last moments of a dedicated law enforcement officer’s life; this incident, in turn, sparked a 40-mile pursuit that eventually resulted in the suspect – a known drug dealer, authorities say – eventually dying in a hail of police gunfire.

Officer Darian Jarrott, who was sworn into the force in July 2015, initiated a traffic stop in February on a white Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 10 eastbound, east of Deming, New Mexico, over a window tint violation. Jarrott instructed the driver, Omar Felix Cueva, 39, of Deming, to exit the vehicle.

The dashcam footage shows Cueva exiting the driver’s side hiding an AR-15-style rifle; after walking towards the back of the pickup, Cueva immediately aims and fires a shot at Jarrott, who then falls onto his back. Cueva then runs around the back of the truck and fires several more rounds at Jarrott which struck and killed the officer, including a point-blank shot to the back of the head.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Cueva then enters his truck and flees the scene, leaving the dead body of Jarrott at the side of the road to be soon discovered by a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent, who notified dispatch of the shooting.

Authorities say that at the time of the traffic stop, Cueva – a cocaine and meth dealer with a “violent criminal history” – was on his way to Las Cruces for a drug deal. Responding units from the New Mexico State Police, the Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol quickly tracked down Cueva on Interstate 10, and the suspect led police on a 40-mile chase while exchanging gunfire with them multiple times.

Eventually, police stopped Cueva’s vehicle after successfully using stop sticks to blow out his tires, followed by a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver.  Cueva was then shot multiple times after exiting the truck and opening fire on police; the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Adrian De La Garza of the Las Cruces Police Department was struck by gunfire during the shootout, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries; he was airlifted to a local area hospital for treatment.

Officer Jarrott leaves behind three young children and was expecting his fourth child this year.

“Even when there was a situation that was tough, the guy was always smiling,” New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton was quoted as saying about Jarrott in February.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Manatees Face Greater Threats to Habitat, Health

Michayla Savitt

New Documentary “Seeing 2020” Released by Group of Doctors…

Rachel Brooks

Belle Glade Man Arrested for First Degree Murder In West…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,162