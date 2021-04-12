CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Detectives Seeking Potential Witness From Fatal Shooting In August 2020

By Joe Mcdermott
Miami investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male depicted in the surveillance video.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, on August 24, 2020 at approximately 5:40 p.m., a passerby observed a male lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the 15900 Block and SW 40 Street in Miami. The passerby immediately called 911 and attempted to provide first aid. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim, later identified as Jorge Maya Cabrera, 33, of Miami Lakes, deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several males were seen running from the scene, entered a silver 4 door Mercedes Benz with dark tinted tail lights and fled eastbound on SW 40 Street. 

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male depicted in the surveillance video. Detectives believe the male may be a witness in this investigation. Due to the time of day, investigators are confident that someone may have seen something. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

