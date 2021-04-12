Miami Detectives Seeking Potential Witness From Fatal Shooting In August 2020

Miami investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male depicted in the surveillance video.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to investigators, on August 24, 2020 at approximately 5:40 p.m., a passerby observed a male lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound near the 15900 Block and SW 40 Street in Miami. The passerby immediately called 911 and attempted to provide first aid. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim, later identified as Jorge Maya Cabrera, 33, of Miami Lakes, deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several males were seen running from the scene, entered a silver 4 door Mercedes Benz with dark tinted tail lights and fled eastbound on SW 40 Street.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating a male depicted in the surveillance video. Detectives believe the male may be a witness in this investigation. Due to the time of day, investigators are confident that someone may have seen something. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.