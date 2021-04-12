Inventor Jovan Pulitzer Claims He Was Bribed “$10 Million Dollars” Not to Investigate Allegations of Voter Fraud in 2020 Elections

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, as he testified at the Georgia Senate Election Hearing in December 2020.

CHEYENNE, WY – In the ongoing saga of conspiracy theories and allegations of widespread voter fraud spread by former President Donald Trump in the wake of the November 2020 elections, the latest individual to go to bat for his opportunity of overturning the election results – following in the footsteps of people such as Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell – is Jovan Philyaw, AKA Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, a former “treasure hunter” and inventor of the CueCat, a bizarre cat-shaped barcode reader released in 2000 that Time included in its “50 Worst Inventions” list.

An outspoken proponent of Trump’s election fraud claims, the Dallas, Texas resident Pulitzer is claiming that his efforts to investigate alleged fraud have been silenced by the media. However, while recently being interviewed on “The Professor’s Record” by David K. Clements, Pulitzer said that individuals – whom he did not name – had actually tried to resort to bribery to the tune of millions of dollars when their attempts to “discredit” him did not work.

“So you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this. I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this,” he said. “I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me.”

And what exactly has he been doing recently to sniff out voter fraud that has people allegedly willing to shell out so much money? To start with, Pulitzer testified in December before the Georgia State Judiciary Subcommittee as an “inventor and pattern recognition expert,” claiming that he had invented technology – called “kinematic artifact detection” – that can check the authenticity of ballots using a forensic scan that can detect different types of inks, paper fibers, and “fake squiggles” to see if the ballots in question came from China or not.

While it appears that this unusual tech will not be utilized in Georgia, Pulitzer is claiming that it will be used in the election audit currently underway in Arizona, despite the fact that he himself is not involved in the audit process.

In addition, Pulitzer is a board member at Gold Institute for International Strategy – a think tank regarding “strict national security issues” – and he has also authored a book entitled “How to Cut Off Your Arm and Eat Your Dog: Plus, Other Recipes for Survival.”