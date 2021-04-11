New Documentary “Seeing 2020” Released by Group of Doctors Who Say They Were Censored After Sharing Their Experiences Fighting Covid-19

DALLAS, TX – Seeing 2020 (seeing2020movie.com) is a documentary film exploring the alleged ‘censored science’ of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The documentary Q&A includes Dr. Shelley Cole, Dr. Angelina Farella, producer Dr. Court Koshar, and director Adam Mariner and is being shown by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). America’s Frontline Doctors is an organization of physicians providing alternative research on the COVID-19 pandemic, and alternative methods of combating it.

About the Film

America’s Frontline Doctors work to bring their findings to the public through independent film. The filmmakers described their project’s objective on the film’s landing page.

The year 2020 brought COVID-19 to America and changed nearly everything. So many voices and conflicting information telling us what to do and how to protect ourselves, it has been hard to know who to trust. Now we can look back with 20/20 vision and see clearly for the first time. This film details the experiences of a group of doctors who have been censored for asking difficult questions and pushing against the prevailing narrative. It reveals the consequences they faced for speaking out and providing treatment for those afflicted or at risk. The year 2020 brought COVID-19 to America and changed nearly everything. So many voices and conflicting information telling us what to do and how to protect ourselves” reads the film’s landing page. “We encourage freedom of thought and freedom of speech. Science is based on unbiased observations and systematic experimentation and is discussion at its core. We must be able to ask and be heard.”

AFLDS Media Backlash

America’s Frontline Doctors have faced backlash and harsh criticism from the mainstream media and other medical journals. MedPage Today stated that AFLDS “continues to misinform” the public on COVID-19, referring to the organization as “notorious.” AFLDS continues to provide alternative medical research for the COVID-19 pandemic, including treatment recommendations.

The AFLDS also prescribes hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for COVID-19 and provides options for receiving this medicine. AFLDS likewise has treatment recommendations for long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, which symptoms are not specific. See Medical News Today for more information on post-viral syndrome.

Unscreen.io has also provided a link for screening the film. The film can be rented for 48 hours for $3.99 or purchased for $9.99.

Events, Times and Dates

America’s Frontline Doctors, or AFLDS Physicians, together with Seeing 2020 film producers will be available for live Q&A meets. The first is scheduled in Dallas for April 16 at 6:30 pm local time. The second is scheduled for April 17 in Houston at 6:30 pm local time. The third one is scheduled for Georgetown (near Austin) on April 18 at 3 pm local time. Tickets are available for Dallas, Houston, and Georgetown via Eventbrite.

Event Locations

Dallas – 11170 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243.

Houston – 8440 South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77075

Georgetown – 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway, 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway, Georgetown, TX 78628.

Tickets can be preordered for $15 each. Regular ticket price ranges between $15-20.