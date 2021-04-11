EntertainmentHealthScience

New Documentary “Seeing 2020” Released by Group of Doctors Who Say They Were Censored After Sharing Their Experiences Fighting Covid-19

By Rachel Brooks
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

DALLAS, TX – Seeing 2020 (seeing2020movie.com) is a documentary film exploring the alleged ‘censored science’ of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The documentary Q&A includes Dr. Shelley Cole, Dr. Angelina Farella, producer Dr. Court Koshar, and director Adam Mariner and is being shown by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). America’s Frontline Doctors is an organization of physicians providing alternative research on the COVID-19 pandemic, and alternative methods of combating it. 

About the Film 

America’s Frontline Doctors work to bring their findings to the public through independent film. The filmmakers described their project’s objective on the film’s landing page. 

The year 2020 brought COVID-19 to America and changed nearly everything. So many voices and conflicting information telling us what to do and how to protect ourselves, it has been hard to know who to trust. Now we can look back with 20/20 vision and see clearly for the first time. This film details the experiences of a group of doctors who have been censored for asking difficult questions and pushing against the prevailing narrative. It reveals the consequences they faced for speaking out and providing treatment for those afflicted or at risk. The year 2020 brought COVID-19 to America and changed nearly everything. So many voices and conflicting information telling us what to do and how to protect ourselves” reads the film’s landing page. “We encourage freedom of thought and freedom of speech. Science is based on unbiased observations and systematic experimentation and is discussion at its core. We must be able to ask and be heard.”

AFLDS Media Backlash 

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

America’s Frontline Doctors have faced backlash and harsh criticism from the mainstream media and other medical journals. MedPage Today stated that AFLDS “continues to misinform” the public on COVID-19, referring to the organization as “notorious.” AFLDS continues to provide alternative medical research for the COVID-19 pandemic, including treatment recommendations. 

The AFLDS also prescribes hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for COVID-19 and provides options for receiving this medicine. AFLDS likewise has treatment recommendations for long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, which symptoms are not specific. See Medical News Today for more information on post-viral syndrome. 

Unscreen.io has also provided a link for screening the film. The film can be rented for 48 hours for $3.99 or purchased for $9.99. 

Events, Times and Dates

America’s Frontline Doctors, or AFLDS Physicians, together with Seeing 2020 film producers will be available for live Q&A meets. The first is scheduled in Dallas for April 16 at 6:30 pm local time. The second is scheduled for April 17 in Houston at 6:30 pm local time. The third one is scheduled for Georgetown (near Austin) on April 18 at 3 pm local time. Tickets are available for Dallas, Houston,  and Georgetown via Eventbrite. 

Event Locations 

  • Dallas – 11170 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243.
  • Houston – 8440 South Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77075
  • Georgetown – 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway, 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway, Georgetown, TX 78628. 

Tickets can be preordered for $15 each. Regular ticket price ranges between $15-20. 

Rachel Brooks

Rachel Brooks is a journalist and reporter providing news and analysis on select topics for The Published Reporter. She is also a correspondent for the Caucasus peninsula news at Republic Underground news service. She previously reported for Tennessee Lookout and Telegraph Local.

Subscribe to Rachel Brooks – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Rachel Brooks (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Marion County: 8,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Being…

George McGregor

DeSantis: “Americans Don’t Believe Corporate Media Anymore…

Christopher Boyle

Longtime Florida Rabbi Ezagui Hailed “Vaccine Hero” As…

George McGregor
1 of 349