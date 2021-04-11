Belle Glade Man Arrested for First Degree Murder In West Palm Beach Shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On March 15, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Lake Crystal Drive, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began investigating the death as a homicide. After nearly a month long investigation, detectives identified their suspect as, Antonio Ferguson, 41, of Belle Glade Florida. On April 9, 2021, detectives secured an arrest warrant and on Sunday, April 11, 2021, Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.