Belle Glade Man Arrested for First Degree Murder In West Palm Beach Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On March 15, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Lake Crystal Drive, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began investigating the death as a homicide. After nearly a month long investigation, detectives identified their suspect as, Antonio Ferguson, 41, of Belle Glade Florida. On April 9, 2021, detectives secured an arrest warrant and on Sunday, April 11, 2021, Ferguson was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

