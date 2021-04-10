CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Broward County Sheriff Gives an Update on Shooting Incident In Deerfield Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Broward County Sheriff Tony Gives an Update on a Shooting Incident Response in Deerfield Beach.
Broward County Sheriff Tony Gives an Update on a Shooting Incident Response in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – At approximately 12:49 p.m. on Friday, April 9, Broward County Sheriff Tony saw people running toward him and knew something was wrong. He immediately donned his gear and responded to what would be identified as an in-progress shooting at 241 N.E. 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sheriff Tony identified the threat and protected citizens. One individual was detained, and one person was injured following the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that words were exchanged between a male, identified as Antonio Chestnut, 26, of Deerfield Beach, and an unnamed victim over an altercation involving road rage. During the altercation, Chestnut fired multiple rounds into the vehicle driven by the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries due to debris caused by the bullets striking his vehicle. 

Chestnut was arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler County Suspect Arrested for Grand Theft of Multiple…

Jessica Mcfadyen

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Female Postal Worker in Michigan Viciously…

Christopher Boyle

Man Whose Brother Was Killed by Undocumented Immigrant Says:…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,052