VIDEO: Broward County Sheriff Gives an Update on Shooting Incident In Deerfield Beach

Broward County Sheriff Tony Gives an Update on a Shooting Incident Response in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – At approximately 12:49 p.m. on Friday, April 9, Broward County Sheriff Tony saw people running toward him and knew something was wrong. He immediately donned his gear and responded to what would be identified as an in-progress shooting at 241 N.E. 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sheriff Tony identified the threat and protected citizens. One individual was detained, and one person was injured following the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed that words were exchanged between a male, identified as Antonio Chestnut, 26, of Deerfield Beach, and an unnamed victim over an altercation involving road rage. During the altercation, Chestnut fired multiple rounds into the vehicle driven by the victim. The victim sustained minor injuries due to debris caused by the bullets striking his vehicle.

Chestnut was arrested and faces a charge of attempted murder. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.