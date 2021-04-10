CrimeLocalSociety

14 Year Old Teen Arrested for Setting Multiple Fires in Palm Coast’s B-Section

By Jessica Mcfadyen
ZERO TOLERANCE
PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to six fires in Palm Coast’s B-section on Friday night. The fires were located on Birchwood Drive, Big Dipper Lane, Burgundy Place, Burrell Place, and two on Big Horn Drive. The fires were started in wooded lots and spread quickly, coming very close to homes in some cases. The fire on Burgundy Place caused damage to the fence of a home on Burrell Place. At least eight fence sections were damaged and will need to be replaced.

The City of Palm Coast Fire Department worked to limit the damage to wooded areas and nearby homes and put out the fires. Witnesses in the area reported seeing a young female with long blonde hair wearing a black shirt and blue jeans walking in the area of the fires. Surveillance video captured the girl walking and deputies were able to immediately identify her as a 14-year-old girl from previous law enforcement encounters.

Deputies located her on Burbank Drive and she was holding a lime green lighter in her hand. She was secured and read her rights, after which she refused to speak with deputies.

“It is a miracle that no homes were damaged as a result of this reckless behavior,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This young lady needs a lot of help and since DJJ released her back into the same environment that allowed this behavior, I hope she does not do it again and instead gets the help she needs. Thank you to our hard-working deputies and the witnesses who saw what was happening and called us immediately and thank you to the Palm Coast Fire Department for working hard to put out the fires.”

The juvenile was placed under arrest and charged with five counts of Reckless and intentional Burning of Lands, FSS 590.28, and one count of Felony Criminal Mischief over $1,000. She was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice who released her back to her legal guardian pending a future court date.

