Two Temple Terrace Men Charged in Thefts of Fragrances from Ulta Beauty Store in Brooksville

Caribe King Jr., 24, and Surgeo Hollis, 20 were located and arrested on warrants, then transported to the Orient Road Hillsborough County detention center on a charge of Grand Theft. Additional investigations are occurring in separate theft incidents.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On March 2, 2021 at approximately 12:46 p.m., two males wearing facemasks entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 7211 Coastal Boulevard in Brooksville and began stealing numerous cologne and perfume bottles from the store’s shelves. The men got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area.

Deputies collected images from the store’s security footage and issued an alert bulletin for the suspects. With assistance from the Clearwater Police Department, the two suspects were identified as Caribe King Jr., 24, and Surgeo Hollis, 20. Additionally, the vehicle used by the suspects in the thefts was registered to Hollis’ brother.

On March 10, 2021, detectives made contact with Hollis’ probation officer who positively identified one of the suspects in the alert bulletin as Hollis. On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, detectives obtained warrants for both King and Hollis. On Thursday, April 08, 2021, officers with the Temple Terrace Police Department were able to locate and arrest both King and Hollis on the Hernando County warrant.

King and Hollis were transported to the Orient Road Hillsborough County detention center on a charge of Grand Theft. Additional investigations are occurring in separate Ulta Beauty thefts incidents on January 29, 2021 and April 7, 2021. No additional details are available on those investigations at this time.