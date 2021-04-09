DETECTIVES : Two Arrested For December Dania Beach Homicide After Detectives Determined Pair Robbed Victim, Then Shot And Killed Her

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested two people in connection with a December murder in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a deceased person found at 1900 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found a deceased woman in a hotel room under suspicious circumstances.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene to investigate. Following a lengthy investigation into the death, detectives arrested Brandon Gabbidon, 18, of Miami Gardens and a 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale teen. Each faces a charge of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Investigators determined that the pair robbed the victim, then shot and killed her.

Gabbidon is being held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit arrested the teen on Thursday, April 8, and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.