CrimeLocalSociety

DETECTIVES : Two Arrested For December Dania Beach Homicide After Detectives Determined Pair Robbed Victim, Then Shot And Killed Her

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Detectives arrested Brandon Gabbidon, 18, of Miami Gardens and a 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale teen. Each faces a charge of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Investigators determined that the pair robbed the victim, then shot and killed her.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested two people in connection with a December murder in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a deceased person found at 1900 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and found a deceased woman in a hotel room under suspicious circumstances.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to the scene to investigate. Following a lengthy investigation into the death, detectives arrested Brandon Gabbidon, 18, of Miami Gardens and a 17-year-old Fort Lauderdale teen. Each faces a charge of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case. Investigators determined that the pair robbed the victim, then shot and killed her.

Gabbidon is being held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) unit arrested the teen on Thursday, April 8, and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Dies on Kawasaki Ninja 650 In Pompano Beach Motorcycle…

Joe Mcdermott

Juvenile Arrested For Making Bomb Threat At Renaissance…

Joe Mcdermott

Marion County: FEMA Offering Assistance for COVID-Related…

George McGregor
1 of 1,051