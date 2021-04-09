EnvironmentLocalScience

Tampa Bay Braces for Red Tide Outbreak After Toxic Wastewater Leak

By Trimmel Gomes
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection is partnering with Tampa Bay area governments and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to monitor water quality at locations affected by the Piney Point breach.
The Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection is partnering with Tampa Bay area governments and the Tampa Bay Estuary Program to monitor water quality at locations affected by the Piney Point breach. File photo: Kristi Blokhin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

TAMPA, FL – The uncontrolled release of millions of gallons of polluted wastewater at Piney Point into Tampa Bay is raising concerns about a massive wave of harmful algal blooms. As officials relax concerns about a complete breach at the old phosphate plant, inviting evacuees back to their homes this week, environmental groups warn neighboring communities are far from being out of the danger zone.

Adam Fernandez, a board member with the Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, said the next step is preparing for the consequences – including a red tide outbreak, from the unprecedented amount of nutrients being dumped into Florida’s largest estuary.

“Now, it’s that there’s upwards of 500 tons of nitrogen that have been released into the bay,” said Fernandez. “That is insane. That’s an insane, biblical amount of nitrogen they released into our bay.”

Manatee County Commissioners voted Tuesday to get rid of the wastewater being held at the abandoned facility’s ponds permanently – using an injection well to treat the water, then dump it deep into the Floridan Aquifer.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

On Wednesday, the Florida Senate approved adding $3 million to the state budget to help with cleanup at the site. Fernandez said he worries a massive algal bloom will kill off a lot of seagrass, which supports the fisheries, and will create a domino effect throughout the environment.

“Red tide that comes in, you know,” said Fernandez, “that chokes out all the oxygen in the water, and it can lead to massive fish kills, which we hate to see.”

The Center for Biological Diversity is among the groups calling for long-term solutions, including closing plants that create phosphogypsum, the radioactive waste from processing phosphate.

They also say dumping the phosphate industry’s pollution into the aquifer isn’t the best solution, and have been petitioning for stronger federal oversight at existing facilities.

Trimmel Gomes

With more than 11 years as a radio and television newsman, Trimmel Gomes has traveled the world searching and covering stories while working for major news outlets like NPR, PBS and ABC. He is a regular contributor for the ABC affiliate in Florida's capital city appearing across various programming to break down the latest in politics from Florida, Georgia and Washington.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Trimmel Gomes (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man Dies on Kawasaki Ninja 650 In Pompano Beach Motorcycle…

Joe Mcdermott

Juvenile Arrested For Making Bomb Threat At Renaissance…

Joe Mcdermott

Marion County: FEMA Offering Assistance for COVID-Related…

George McGregor
1 of 640