Miami Youth Care Worker Arrested for Sexual Battery on a Minor; Detectives Seeking Additional Victims

Javontate Jamarie Richardson, 30, was charged with sexual battery on a minor by an adult at a detention facility by employee and sexual misconduct with inmate.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Special Victims Bureau has arrested a juvenile detention center employee for engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile inmate. According to investigators, the victim advised her youth care specialist that she engaged in sexual activity with the subject, an employee at the facility.

The youth care specialist notified management, and upon reviewing the surveillance footage, it was confirmed that incident occurred. Miami-Dade Schools Police responded and took the subject, Javontate Jamarie Richardson, 30, into custody. The MDPD Sexual Crimes Unit investigated the incident and charged the subject with sexual battery on a minor by an adult at a detention facility by employee and sexual misconduct with inmate.

If you have been a victim of Javontate Richardson or have any information, investigators urge you to please contact the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.