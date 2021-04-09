FinanceLocalPress Releases

Marion County: FEMA Offering Assistance for COVID-Related Funeral Expenses

By George McGregor
FEMA will begin accepting applications for financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses beginning Monday, April 12. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021. Photo credit: Bakdc, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for funeral costs associated with COVID-19. FEMA will begin accepting applications for financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses beginning Monday, April 12. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

In order to be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet the following conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

Those who are determined eligible for assistance will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit, depending on the option chosen during application.

Beginning Monday, April 12, applicants can call this number to apply for benefits:
844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

The funeral assistance line will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday.

Those who have incurred COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to preserve all related documentation, such as:

  • An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) including the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
  • Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. FEMA is not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

FEMA is warning of scams and fraud associated with this program. The agency will not contact anyone until they have first contacted FEMA or have already applied for assistance.

FEMA urges people not to disclose any information, such as the name, birth date, or social security number, of any deceased family member, on any unsolicited email or telephone call from anyone claiming to be a federal employee.

For more information on this program and for any questions regarding eligibility, visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance

