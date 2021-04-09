Man Whose Brother Was Killed by Undocumented Immigrant Says: “Don’t Tell Me There Isn’t A Crisis At The Border”

VISALIA, CA – A California resident whose brother was killed in 2018 by an undocumented immigrant has a message for the Administration of President Joe Biden, which he says has been unwilling to say that the current migrant situation at the southern U.S. border is a full-blown “crisis” that will only get worse unless changes are made.

Border crossings In March hit the highest level in over a decade, with border patrol agents taking 172,331 people into custody, including nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors. Jody Jones, who was interviewed on “Fox & Friends” recently, said that the border crisis needs to be addressed, and that calling it by any other name won’t make it any less detrimental to either the migrants themselves or the citizens of this country.

“If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, it’s not a cow, it’s a duck,” he said. “So don’t sit there and tell me there’s not a crisis down at the border, because there is.”

In 2018, Jones’ brother, Rocky Jones, was killed at the age of 51 during the infamous Tulare County shootings, when convicted felon Gustavo Garcia, 36 – an undocumented immigrant who had been deported twice before – began shooting at random people throughout Tulare County for 24 hours straight. Three people, including the shooter, died, and seven others were injured.

“[Rocky] was murdered by Gustavo Garcia,” Jones said. “He was an illegal immigrant. He was a criminal. He was deported twice before. The second time, he actually did federal time. He was arrested two days prior for being under the influence.”

Jones places the blame on for his brother’s murder on California’s controversial “sanctuary state” law, known as Senate Bill 54, or the California Values Act; Garcia had been arrested on a drug charge two days before, but was only held for 10 hours before being released due to the charge being a misdemeanor.

Jones claimed that communities in his native California are being “destroyed” by the large amount of migrants that are arriving there on a daily basis, and that local law enforcement is not getting the help it needs from the federal government to do anything about it.