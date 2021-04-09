CrimeLocalSociety

Man Dies on Kawasaki Ninja 650 In Pompano Beach Motorcycle Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
ONE DRIVER PRONOUNCED DECEASED
According to authorities, Justin Frye, 18, of Pompano Beach, was on a blue 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 650 when he struck the raised concrete shoulder on the south side of the roadway. Frye was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene by emergency crews.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A driver is dead following a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pompano Beach.
According to authorities, shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, April, 8, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 1500 W. Copans Road in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Frye, 18, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound on a blue 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 650 near the 1500 block of West Copans Road when he struck the raised concrete shoulder on the south side of the roadway. Frye was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene by emergency crews.

Traffic homicide detectives say speed does not appear to be a factor in this investigation and that no other vehicle appeared to be involved.  The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

