Man Dies on Kawasaki Ninja 650 In Pompano Beach Motorcycle Crash

According to authorities, Justin Frye, 18, of Pompano Beach, was on a blue 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 650 when he struck the raised concrete shoulder on the south side of the roadway. Frye was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene by emergency crews.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A driver is dead following a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Pompano Beach.

According to authorities, shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, April, 8, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 1500 W. Copans Road in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Frye, 18, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound on a blue 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 650 near the 1500 block of West Copans Road when he struck the raised concrete shoulder on the south side of the roadway. Frye was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased on scene by emergency crews.

Traffic homicide detectives say speed does not appear to be a factor in this investigation and that no other vehicle appeared to be involved. The investigation continues.