Juvenile Arrested For Making Bomb Threat At Renaissance Charter School In Tamarac

roward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a bomb threat at Renaissance Charter School, 8399 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

TAMARAC, FL – A 12-year-old boy used a fictitious email address to make a bomb threat at his school this past Wednesday. According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a bomb threat at Renaissance Charter School, 8399 N. University Drive in Tamarac.

Upon Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies’ arrival, they immediately assisted in safely evacuating the school and setting up an incident command to address the threat. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the threat assessment unit, homeland security unit, real-time crime center and bomb squad, assisted in the investigation and conducted an extensive sweep of the school for any possible devices.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 12-year-old student at the school. On April 8, detectives responded to the Coral Springs Preschool at 4441 Coral Springs Drive in Coral Springs to meet with the suspect. In a post-Miranda confession, the suspect admitted to creating a fictitious email account to send the bomb threat stating the following: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with threat to bomb-false report bomb explosive weapon. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.