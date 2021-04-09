Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Announces Full Implementation Of Axon 3 Cameras Estimated By End Of Summer; Releases Sample Footage

Charlotte County Law Enforcement and Detention Deputies will soon be equipped with Axon 3 body-worn cameras and Axon Fleet 2 dash cameras. Implementation is estimated to be complete by the end of summer.

From the very beginning of this process, we vowed to keep the community up to date as we navigated through each step of progression. In September 2020, we announced the beginning of a testing period of two different leading body-worn camera systems within the industry. This gave us ample time to make certain we chose the system that will best serve our agency and community. This was essential to evaluate the capabilities of each system, and for our deputies to gauge the effectiveness and durability of the actual product. Throughout the testing period we have taken into consideration all aspects of law enforcement, detention, associated privacy rights, liability, financial responsibilities, and the transparency we all strive for.

Currently, our team is working diligently on finetuning the details of the contract and drafting the policies and procedures for utilizing these devices. Once all the necessary policies are drafted and put into place, our Training Staff will introduce the cameras and all equipment to staff members. With over 290 certified law enforcement deputies and 147 certified detention deputies, the training period will be substantial.

The implementation of the body-worn cameras will allow our agency to document interactions and obtain evidence during investigations. Additionally, we will be able to review the video footage to debrief critical incidents and use the camera footage as training tools to keep officers well trained and performing at the highest standards.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office strives to be a leader in law enforcement and a model for innovation and best practices. This addition will allow our agency to stay on the cutting edge of technology and continue to provide quality service to the citizens of Charlotte County.

Sample Footage Of Both Dashcam And BWC Footage.