Flagler County Suspect Arrested for Grand Theft of Multiple Burglarized Trailers and Stolen Items Being Sold on Facebook Marketplace

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL – On February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the Neoga Hunting Club when a member discovered a burglary after noticing several doors to trailers on the property were open and unattended and random items were spread throughout the property.

The reporting party stated that inside the campers, items were moved, maliciously disturbed, and missing, and contacted two additional Club members, who all had been missing items. One victim was missing $900 worth of property, while another a second victim was missing $1,111 worth of property.

Upon Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputies canvassing the scene, they found tire prints near the location where the generators were stolen. On March 1, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigators were made aware of some stolen items from the Neoga Hunting Club being sold on Facebook’s Marketplace. Victim 1 was able to positively identify his two generators in a Facebook post, which led Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to identify the seller as Lucas Mosley, 24, who was selling the generators for $600 each. The pictures of the generators that were being used in the sale post showed a white pickup truck. The investigation showed that Mosley drives a white pickup truck.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Detectives went to 17 Ziegler Place, Mosley’s registered address, and immediately spotted a white pickup truck in the driveway with the garage door open and the two generators that were stolen from Neoga Hunt Club in plain view.

Mosely spoke to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, stating he purchased the generators through an unknown male at a gas station. Shortly after, he admitted to entering Neoga Hunt Club’s property, taking the generators along with other items without permission from rightful owners. Mosely provided Flagler County Sheriff’s Office with the other stolen items from the victim’s complaints.

Mosley admitted to committing the theft on February 25, at approximately 9 pm, stating he entered trailers but did not make any forced entry. Victims claimed five trailers were broken into and ransacked. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office met with the victims to return the property and the victims stated that there were still other items missing. Mosley was contacted by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and was advised that he did not have one of the items but believed he had one of the other. Mosley said he’d contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office later in the day to return the rest of the stolen property.

Following the communication with Mosely in reference to returning the additional items that were stolen, Mosley was unable to be reached by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and charges were sent to the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Our team has done a great job being persistent investigating this case and bringing Mosley to justice,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The priority of our officers, on this case and all active investigations, is to ensure the community is safe, that the suspects pay for their crimes and the victims get their property back. The way FCSO deputies handled this and recovered the stolen items was a job well done. Mosely did the crime, now he’ll do the time.”

On April 8, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mosely and transported him to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is being charged with Grand Theft and three counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling. He is being held on a $3,500 bond.