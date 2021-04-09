COPS: Woman Held Against Will For Three Days, Repeatedly Stabbed, Battered, Sexually Assaulted By Ocala Man Who Called Himself Lucifer

OCALA, FL – On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Major Crimes Detective Joseph Miller arrested William Rodriguez-Cordero, 41, on charges of attempted second degree murder, sexual battery involving physical force, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, just before 4:00pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to a victim having been held against her will, stabbed, battered, and sexually assaulted by Rodriguez-Cordero. When deputies made contact with the victim, they observed extensive injuries and were advised the victim met Rodriguez-Cordero on April 3, 2021 at his residence, 10 Dogwood Trail Run, Ocala, FL 34472.

According to detectives, after a dispute, he began to strike the victim in the face repeatedly. She tried to escape from the location, but Rodriguez-Cordero chased after her and began stabbing the victim several times. He then forced her inside the home to clean the blood and dirt off of herself, when he began to batter her again. Rodriguez-Cordero then bandaged the victim’s wounds and said he would “show her mercy”. The victim was held against her will from April 4 to April 7, 2021. During that time, Rodriguez-Cordero would let the victim “heal” for a day and then batter and stab her again the next day.

On April 6, 2021, Rodriguez-Cordero sexually battered the victim while she was in fear of the repercussions if she resisted. On April 7, 2021, the victim was able to escape from his home and contact law enforcement from a nearby residence. Medics also responded and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Major Crimes detectives executed a search warrant on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and located evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of the incident. Rodriguez-Cordero was advised of the allegations, of which he admitted to striking the victim, but advised he could not remember if he had stabbed her. Rodriguez-Cordero was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.