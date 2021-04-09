CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Female Postal Worker in Michigan Viciously Assaulted by Thieves Allegedly “Trying to Get That Stimulus”

The assault, which was caught on call phone video, shows two black women beating the white mailwoman over the head while dragging her around on the ground by her hair.

FLINT, MI – Police in Flint, Michigan are investigating an incident that took place on Thursday afternoon when a female U.S. Postal Service worker was viciously assaulted by two women who were allegedly attempting to steal stimulus checks from her while bystanders stood back and did nothing to help.

The assault, which was caught on call phone video, shows two black women beating the white mailwoman over the head while dragging her around on the ground by her hair. A third woman can be briefly seen attempting to help the postal worker before the man filming the video pulls her away from the attack, warning her that she could get hurt.

The man filming can be heard saying that the two women beating the victim were “trying to get that stimulus.”

“Y’all hit the mailman!” he said. “They tryin’ to get that stimulus. This s**t gets serious! The stimulus got the b***hes…that stimulus money a mother**ker, dog!”

Another bystander can be heard saying, “Y’all are going to jail!”

The mailwoman eventually fought her way back to her feet and started yelling at her attackers, one of whom then claimed to onlookers that “she hit me first!” However, the video does not show the start of the confrontation.

The video then shows the two suspects get into a dark-colored SUV and speed off from the scene.

The man filming also pointed out that “they hit this mail lady’s car,” while showing a large dent in the front grill of the postal van, claiming that the two suspects had driven into it with their SUV at one point.

Police are currently looking into the incident, but are not able to confirm the one bystander’s claims that the assault stemmed from stimulus checks that the postal worker may have been delivering.

Flint, Michigan has consistently been ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in America, with 61 murders having been committed there in 2020 alone.