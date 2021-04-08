Shotspotter Alert In Pompano Beach Leads To Four Arrests, Seizure of Gun and Ammo; Second Time This Week Used to Help Broward Sheriff’s Office

POMPANO BEACH, FL – For the second time in a week, a ShotSpotter alert proved invaluable in helping Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies make multiple arrests and seize a weapon and ammunition. According to authorities, at approximately 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 12th Court in Pompano Beach. ShotSpotter recorded at least three shots being fired. No 911 calls were placed to Broward County Regional Communications advising of the gunfire.

Combining superior technology on the ground with critical law enforcement capability in the air, Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit hovered in the sky and saw an individual remove a gun from his waistband and hand it to another man. That man then hid the gun in some bushes. Deputies on the ground immediately detained several individuals. Other deputies located the gun, which contained more than a dozen rounds in an extended magazine and had the serial number filed off. Spent shell casings were also recovered.

A total of four individuals were arrested. Patrick Horak, 22, and Johnson Ducaste, 19, both of Boca Raton, are facing charges for possession of an altered firearm. Joshua Washington, 18, of Pompano Beach, was arrested on a warrant for armed carjacking, and Dylan Losey, 19,of Margate, was arrested for violating his probation. No one was reported injured in the gunfire.