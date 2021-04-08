CrimeLocalSociety

Shotspotter Alert In Pompano Beach Leads To Four Arrests, Seizure of Gun and Ammo; Second Time This Week Used to Help Broward Sheriff’s Office

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Gunshot Surveillance System Goes Live In Pompano Beach
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 12th Court in Pompano Beach. ShotSpotter recorded at least three shots being fired.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – For the second time in a week, a ShotSpotter alert proved invaluable in helping Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies make multiple arrests and seize a weapon and ammunition. According to authorities, at approximately 1:38 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 12th Court in Pompano Beach. ShotSpotter recorded at least three shots being fired. No 911 calls were placed to Broward County Regional Communications advising of the gunfire.

Combining superior technology on the ground with critical law enforcement capability in the air, Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit hovered in the sky and saw an individual remove a gun from his waistband and hand it to another man. That man then hid the gun in some bushes. Deputies on the ground immediately detained several individuals. Other deputies located the gun, which contained more than a dozen rounds in an extended magazine and had the serial number filed off. Spent shell casings were also recovered. 

Patrick Horak, 22, of Boca Raton, is facing charges for possession of an altered firearm.
Patrick Horak, 22, of Boca Raton, is facing charges for possession of an altered firearm.
Joshua Washington, 18, of Pompano Beach, was arrested on a warrant for armed carjacking.
Joshua Washington, 18, of Pompano Beach, was arrested on a warrant for armed carjacking.
Johnson Ducaste, 19, of Boca Raton, is facing charges for possession of an altered firearm.
Johnson Ducaste, 19, of Boca Raton, is facing charges for possession of an altered firearm.
Dylan Losey, 19,of Margate, was arrested for violating his probation.
Dylan Losey, 19,of Margate, was arrested for violating his probation.

A total of four individuals were arrested. Patrick Horak, 22, and Johnson Ducaste, 19, both of Boca Raton, are facing charges for possession of an altered firearm. Joshua Washington, 18, of Pompano Beach, was arrested on a warrant for armed carjacking, and Dylan Losey, 19,of Margate, was arrested for violating his probation. No one was reported injured in the gunfire. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Texas Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting…

Christopher Boyle

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Notifies Public of New…

Jessica Mcfadyen

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee Announces He’s Leaving…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,048