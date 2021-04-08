IKEA Opens Its First Physical Store In Mexico

The store will create 300 direct jobs and more than 1000 indirect ones. 250 products out of the 5,000 that defines the store offer, are made in Mexico, representing 8 to 10% of the planned sales. IKEA will welcome visitors to the store by appointment and in compliance with all official national Covid-19 health guidelines.

MEXICO CITY – IKEA has announced the opening of its first store in Mexico, in the east part of Mexico City, within the inner ring of the city as part of the Encuentro Oceania shopping center. The store has a surface with a total of 23,000 sqm distributed in 3 levels with 3 integrated shopping centre entrances and plans to receive 5,3 million visitors during the first full year.

The store generates 300 direct jobs and 1000 indirect ones, a percentage of which will be for residents from the Venustiano Carranza neighborhood. At the IKEA store, all the Mexican visitors will find a diverse offer of home solutions and a total of 5,000 products of which 250 are made in Mexico. This represents 8 to 10% of the planned sales.

The store includes a restaurant with a capacity for 665 people that operates according to the COVID-19 measures, and a marketplace where more than 150 Swedish food products will be for sale, as well as a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan products such as meatballs, hot dogs and ice cream. In addition the food offer includes a stock of products from sustainable agriculture, for example the UTZ-certified coffee, which is produced with care for people and the environment. As part of the opening campaign, IKEA signed up more than 125,000 IKEA FAMILY members and distributed more than 700,000 IKEA Catalogues through different street teams and a Catalogue Drive Thru event.

“We are very excited to finally open out first store in Mexico. We are proud that even through a pandemic we are able to bring the IKEA brand to the many people in Mexico City. It has been a challenging time, but we hope this opening helps to bring a smile to people’s faces”, commented Malcolm Pruys, Retail Country Manager and Managing Director of IKEA in Mexico.

“This is a day of joy. After many years of preparations, and almost half a year with E-commerce in Mexico City, we are now very excited to present the IKEA concept physically in Mexico. We are determined to make IKEA beloved and meaningful also in Mexico”, says Anna Solodovnikova, Expansion Manager, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., the worldwide IKEA franchisor.

Co-worker and Visitor’s Health And Safety, A Priority for IKEA

For IKEA, the co-workers’ and visitors’ health and safety are the top priority, therefore the store will be receiving a limited number of people per day by prior appointment. The store will only be working at 30% of its capacity according to the government of CDMX´s health protocol.

IKEA invites all customers to schedule a 30-minute visit at IKEA.mx, get inspired to create your shopping wish list so the store tour can be more effective. All areas of the store, carts, and FRAKTA bags will constantly being sanitized.

“We will open in a safe way and I ask that people respect the system we have in place, as Mexico continues to improve the Covid-19 situation we will be able to accept more and more visitors to this incredible development. Our teams are ready to serve you and provide the best possible experience on the day you have you allotted booking” has said Malcom Pruys.

Sustainability, at The Core of IKEA

The store includes 570 solar panels and rainwater collection and LED light systems and has obtained the LEED Gold certification.

IKEA E-commerce Activity in Mexico Since November 2020

Previous to this first physical store opening, IKEA started its commercial activity in Mexico the 12th of October 2020 when its product offer started to be available via e-commerce with home delivery.

IKEA operates in Mexico through IKANO Group, one of the 12 IKEA franchises around the world.

About IKEA

IKEA offers well-designed, functional, and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. There are several companies with different owners, working under the IKEA Brand, all sharing the same vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943.

About Ikano Group

At Ikano, our vision is to create possibilities for better living. We are an international group of companies active within banking, real estate, production, insurance, data analytics and retail. Ikano Group was established in 1988 and is owned by the Kamprad family. Our mission is to simplify the many people’s lives so they can focus on living. We do this by working together to create simple and meaningful solutions based on fair terms that bring value to our customers. Find out more about us on www.group.ikano

About the IKEA franchise system

The IKEA retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are, among others, authorized to market and sell IKEA products from the IKEA product range within specified geographical territories. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the owner of the IKEA concept and worldwide IKEA franchisor, who also assigns different Inter IKEA Group companies to develop the range, supply products and deliver communication solutions. Today, 12 different groups of companies own and operate IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.