Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Notifies Public of New Sexual Predator Resident Residing on North State Street in Bunnell

In accordance with Chapter 775 the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator who is now residing in Bunnell, FL. To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is notifying the community that a convicted sexual predator has established a temporary residence within Flagler County. Andrew Stuart Wilson, 61, 5’6” weighing 138 pounds, is now temporarily residing at 601 North State Street Room #106 in Bunnell. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. His criminal history includes a conviction on February 2, 2016 for Sexual Battery/Coerce Child By Adult.

According to Chapter 775.21 of Florida Statutes and Constitution, specifically, The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the state has a compelling interest in protecting the public from sexual predators and in protecting children from predatory sexual activity. The Florida legislature has determined that there exists sufficient justification for requiring sexual predators to register and for requiring community and public notification of the presence of sexual predators.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has released the following flyer:

Detective Crosbee from the Sex Offender/Predator Unit has verified this temporary address in person and has made the necessary notifications to all schools and registered daycares within a one mile radius of the subject’s temporary residence, as required by Florida State Statute.

“It’s the policy of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to notify our community when a registered sexual predator moves to our county,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Crosbee from our Sex Offender Unit has also verified the sexual predator’s address in person and notified all schools and registered daycares within a one mile radius of the sexual predator’s address.”

To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.