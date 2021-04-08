Drive-By Shooting Kills One Juvenile and Injures Two Others In Miami

. The incident took place yesterday, April 7, at approximately 8:30 PM in or around SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue in the Goulds community.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in one juvenile dead and two injured. According to investigators, officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The incident took place yesterday, April 7, at approximately 8:30 PM in or around SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue in the Goulds community.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and determined one of the victims to be deceased and transported the other two juveniles to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, one in stable condition. The condition of the second transported victim is unknown.

There is no subject vehicle information at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.