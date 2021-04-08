CrimeLocalSociety

Drive-By Shooting Kills One Juvenile and Injures Two Others In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in one juvenile dead and two injured. According to investigators, officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The incident took place yesterday, April 7, at approximately 8:30 PM in or around SW 223 Street and SW 115 Avenue in the Goulds community.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and determined one of the victims to be deceased and transported the other two juveniles to Kendall Regional Trauma Center, one in stable condition. The condition of the second transported victim is unknown.

https://www.miamidade.gov/global/police/about-homicide-bureau.page

There is no subject vehicle information at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
