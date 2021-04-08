Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Honored as Berkshire Elite at Convention; Ranks #22 Among Berkshire Brokerages

From left, President and CEO Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty was recognized with the Berkshire Elite Award, honoring the top companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The Northeast Florida real estate firm ranks No. 22 among all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerages in its global network based on total GCI (Gross Commission Income.)

“We are gratified to receive this honor and be recognized alongside some of North America’s most successful and prestigious real estate brokerages,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “We appreciate our dedicated team of Realtors, Brokers, employees and our wonderful clients who helped us achieve this recognition.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty become a member of the network in 2014. The company was founded in 1988. In its 33 year existence, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has earned numerous top company awards including the Gibraltar and Elite Circle Award every year for the past 28 years.

The company was recognized during an awards ceremony at Sales Convention 2021, an annual gathering of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate professionals. Held virtually this year, the business and educational event offered opportunities to gain insight from leading speakers, discuss market trends, network and celebrate successes.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Christy Budnick and Founder and Chairman Linda H. Sherrer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has a team of more than 450 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. The company operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in the J.D. Power 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.