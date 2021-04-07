United Way of Broward County Presents Fort Lauderdale Local Michelle Smith With Brand New 2021 Lexus ES 350

Fort Lauderdale local Michelle Smith, winner of the annual car giveaway, with the new 2021 Lexus ES 350.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Wednesday, March 10, United Way of Broward County, JM Lexus and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., presented Michelle Smith, Fort Lauderdale local and winner of the JM Family Car Raffle, with a brand new 2021 Lexus ES 350.

The JM Family Car Raffle, in partnership with JM Lexus and JM Family offered residents across Broward County the opportunity to purchase $100 raffle tickets to be entered to win a 24-month, pre-paid lease on a brand-new Lexus ES 350. All proceeds from the raffle benefitted United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED, a critical program supporting US military service members, Veterans, and their families in Broward County.

Michelle Smith’s name was randomly drawn during United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED volunteer appreciation event from a pool of more than 130 entries. The ticket was drawn and announced by Danielle Doss, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Broward County. Other raffle winners from the drawing included Robert Hubert, Venky Gopalaswamy, and Laurie Ermer who received gift cards of their choice from Amazon, Capital Grille and more.

“We are so grateful to our friends at JM Lexus and JM Family for their continued support of our organization,” said Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County. “The proceeds raised through this fundraiser will further our mission of supporting and connecting Veterans and their families with critical resources as they acclimate to civilian life.”

During the volunteer appreciation event, Chris Cannon, Chairman of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED Advisory Council and Gracious Care Recovery, Inc., was honored as the Sid Rosenblatt Volunteer Veteran Award Winner. In addition, Barry Rothman, Consolidated Credit, was honored as the Sid Rosenblatt Volunteer Civilian Award Winner.

About United Way of Broward County

​United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.

About United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED

​MISSION UNITED is a critical program supporting US military service members, Veterans and their families in Broward County by helping them acclimate to civilian life. Key focus areas include employment services, education, health, legal assistance, financial stability and housing support. Through MISSION UNITED, United Way of Broward County is aligning existing services and creating solutions where there are gaps in support for our veteran community. For more information about MISSION UNITED, please call 954-4-UNITED or visit www.MISSIONUNITEDbroward.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About JM Lexus

​JM Lexus, located in Margate, Florida, maintains state-of-the-art Service and Parts departments, as well as one of only a few Lexus Certified Collision Centers in the country. It is also a leader in environmental sustainability, employing a number of eco-friendly business practices such as solar power, efficient lighting and modern paint technologies to offset its carbon footprint. The JM Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Department offers a wide range of makes and models with the dealership’s standards of excellence. JM Lexus’s unique model offers guests a dedicated consultant, up-front transparent pricing and no dealer fee.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc.,

​JM Lexus is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Learn more and interact with JM Lexus on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.