BusinessLocalPress Releases

United Way of Broward County Presents Fort Lauderdale Local Michelle Smith With Brand New 2021 Lexus ES 350

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Fort Lauderdale local Michelle Smith, winner of the annual car giveaway, with the new 2021 Lexus ES 350.
Fort Lauderdale local Michelle Smith, winner of the annual car giveaway, with the new 2021 Lexus ES 350.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Wednesday, March 10, United Way of Broward County, JM Lexus and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., presented Michelle Smith, Fort Lauderdale local and winner of the JM Family Car Raffle, with a brand new 2021 Lexus ES 350.

The JM Family Car Raffle, in partnership with JM Lexus and JM Family offered residents across Broward County the opportunity to purchase $100 raffle tickets to be entered to win a 24-month, pre-paid lease on a brand-new Lexus ES 350. All proceeds from the raffle benefitted United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED, a critical program supporting US military service members, Veterans, and their families in Broward County.

Michelle Smith’s name was randomly drawn during United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED volunteer appreciation event from a pool of more than 130 entries. The ticket was drawn and announced by Danielle Doss, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Broward County. Other raffle winners from the drawing included Robert Hubert, Venky Gopalaswamy, and Laurie Ermer who received gift cards of their choice from Amazon, Capital Grille and more.

“We are so grateful to our friends at JM Lexus and JM Family for their continued support of our organization,” said Kathleen Cannon, President/CEO of United Way of Broward County. “The proceeds raised through this fundraiser will further our mission of supporting and connecting Veterans and their families with critical resources as they acclimate to civilian life.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

During the volunteer appreciation event, Chris Cannon, Chairman of United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED Advisory Council and Gracious Care Recovery, Inc., was honored as the Sid Rosenblatt Volunteer Veteran Award Winner. In addition, Barry Rothman, Consolidated Credit, was honored as the Sid Rosenblatt Volunteer Civilian Award Winner.

About United Way of Broward County
​United Way of Broward County is a volunteer driven, community-based, non-profit organization servicing Broward County for 80 years. United Way of Broward County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. United Way of Broward County is the catalyst for change and convener of partnerships that unite the hearts, minds, and resources within the Broward community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBroward.org.

About United Way of Broward County’s MISSION UNITED
​MISSION UNITED is a critical program supporting US military service members, Veterans and their families in Broward County by helping them acclimate to civilian life. Key focus areas include employment services, education, health, legal assistance, financial stability and housing support. Through MISSION UNITED, United Way of Broward County is aligning existing services and creating solutions where there are gaps in support for our veteran community. For more information about MISSION UNITED, please call 954-4-UNITED or visit www.MISSIONUNITEDbroward.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About JM Lexus
JM Lexus, located in Margate, Florida, maintains state-of-the-art Service and Parts departments, as well as one of only a few Lexus Certified Collision Centers in the country. It is also a leader in environmental sustainability, employing a number of eco-friendly business practices such as solar power, efficient lighting and modern paint technologies to offset its carbon footprint. The JM Lexus Certified Pre-Owned Department offers a wide range of makes and models with the dealership’s standards of excellence. JM Lexus’s unique model offers guests a dedicated consultant, up-front transparent pricing and no dealer fee.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc.,
​JM Lexus is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Learn more and interact with JM Lexus on FacebookInstagram and Twitter

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Chief Williams from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Selected…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Warning Broward Residents of Eyeglass Wearing…

Joe Mcdermott

Marion County: 8,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Being…

George McGregor
1 of 759