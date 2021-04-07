Terror At The Border: Yemeni Nationals on FBI’s Terrorism Watch List Detained In SoCal; Underscores Very Real “Crisis” from Migrant Surge

CALEXICO, CA – The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to intensify as an influx of IDPs from Latin America and undocumented aliens cross the border. Among this push of people, The Watchman with Erick Stakelback reported that two Yemeni-nationals with links to terrorism.



Yemen is nationally challenged by the IRGC-backed terror organization Ansar Allah, commonly known as Houthis, and a branch of Al-Qaeda have been apprehended at the border. CBP confirmed that the arrests were made approximately three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Both male suspects were placed on a no-fly list by the U.S. government. They were apprehended in two separate incidents near the Calexico border crossing in Southern California. In the most recent incident, which occurred on March 30, a 26-year-old male was arrested. The previous arrest was of a 33-year-old suspect who was apprehended with a cellular phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

Erick Stakelbeck of The Watchman questioned whether the Southern U.S. Border has become a major national security threat, despite the fact that the common western media narrative argues against this.

While Stakelback also gave much credit to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials thanking them for sharing this information with the American people, oddly, the original press release issued by CBP was removed from its website. It remains only archived on the Internet. According to a CBP spokesperson, “the news release in question was not properly reviewed and contained certain disclosure and policy information related to national security that required CBP to remove it from our website.”

Incredible. This is inexplicable and unacceptable. Biden’s CBP said terror watch list individuals crossed our border. They deleted the press release and now this… https://t.co/9b7FMzNnu9 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 7, 2021

Irina Tsukerman, an international security analyst and the media VP of Republic Underground news, noted that “any terror organization” would seek to exploit a hectic situation such as the border crisis present.

“As with any terrorist organization seeking to enter a potential target country, Houthis and Al Qaeda members will utilize chaotic situations and whatever available means to enter the country where they can gather information, connect with established sleeper cells or other contacts, and even plan attacks and other disruptive activities,” said Tsukerman.

“Southern California presents such an opportunity apparently due to the overall mayhem at the border thanks to the increased influx of migrants attempting to cross and shortage of law enforcement resources.”

The Watch cast has continued to report concerns of terror-watch list nationals entering the southern border at congested points. The newscast stated that the names of the apprehended individuals in the early 2021 events associated with terror-watch lists have not been publicly named.

The Watch cast stated in February that at least 11 Iranian nationals were detained at the border, attempting to cross illegally from Mexico into Arizona. It was not confirmed if the Iranian nationals in the February incident were displaced nationals of the IRGC Khomeinist regime, or if they had potential political links to the IRGC. The incident signaled alarm, stated The Watch, because it was unknown what the nationals’ original association was.

Rep. McCarthy requests briefing on terror suspects caught crossing border https://t.co/jEDOGSdwuB pic.twitter.com/YC5iq5vgnr — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2021

Status of Human Rights Crisis In Yemen

Yemen is ground zero of the Ansar Allah terror movement which wages a civil war against the internationally recognized government of Yemen. The Houthi rebellion has been designated by U.S. security and military defense analysts as backed by the IRGC regime forces of Iran. Likewise, Houthis and Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, abbreviated AQAP, are believed to coordinate in the Shabwa Governorate in Southern Yemen. It was confirmed by South 24 News that AQAP recently attacked an Emirati base in the region.

Yemen analyst Joshua Koontz confirmed recent AQAP operations in Abyan and Shabwah.

The Houthi rebellion has created an extreme human rights crisis within Yemen that includes the overabundance of planted landmines, as well as the use of airstrike munitions. Saudi Arabia has launched projects such as the MASAM project to combat the excessive rates of planting.

If you have an open border, you’re turning on a magnet — terror suspsects will find easy pickings.https://t.co/tm3wAs4ln2 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 6, 2021

Human rights abuses within Yemen have been described by experts at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council. Guest speaker Dr. Saeed Al Mughalis, Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information, cited a “Nazi” racism on the part of the Houthis, who have forbidden intermarriage between Houthi rebels and the Hashemite tribes of the region.

Yemeni nationals are, however, not the only people group to be at immediate risk of human rights violations from the Houthi. Local BBC and Asaad Hanna both reported in March that the Houthi rebellion set fire to Ethiopian migrants who had been displaced in the country. The Houthis set fire to the migrants in a containment facility in Sana’a.

This latest incident underscores the current and very real “crisis” on the border, just weeks after the Associated Press confirmed a leaked internal memo, that the organizations team of journalists should join White House officials and steer clear of using the word ‘crisis’ to describe the current migrant surge at the border.