Ron Paul Says Vaccine Passports Solidify Whole Concept That Our Lives Belong To Government; Giving Us Our Liberty Back, One Piece At A Time

Speaking on the Ron Paul Liberty Report, Paul – the father of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul – alleged the freedoms that Americans take for granted are slowly being chipped away, and if a line isn’t drawn sooner or later, life could truly become Orwellian in the United States.

AUSTIN, TX – Author, physician, retired Texas Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul recently spoke on the concept of vaccine passports on his YouTube-based political commentary show, saying that the document – which would identify individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 –essentially “solidifies the whole concept that our lives belong to the government.”

The proposed vaccine passport, already in use by multiple countries across the world, is intended for use to identify yourself as having been vaccinated so that you can travel – domestically or internationally – or in other instances gain access to businesses or entertainment venues.

"Vaccine passports" must be stopped.



Accepting them means accepting the false idea that government owns your life, body and freedom. pic.twitter.com/nmlP2SN6iw — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 5, 2021

But Paul is insisting that these passports may represent the final straw in terms of the freedoms that people have potentially given up in the name of curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, but will this indeed make Americans say “enough?” According to Paul, it may be, as per the transcript of his show: