Lake Park Man, 25, Arrested In Overnight Shooting In West Palm Beach

According to Palm Beach County records, at the time of publication of this report, Travis Deonte James Rudolph, 25 of Lake Park, is being held in the Main Detention Center with no bond on four counts of Homicide – Murder First Degree Premeditated, 782.04 1A1.

UPDATE April 7, 2021, 12:44 PM: According to Palm Beach County authorities, additional charges were added addressing a total of four individuals police say were “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive, in Lake Park. Upon arrival deputies learned that one male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and another male was located a short distance away deceased in the city of West Palm Beach.

Further investigation led to the identity of the suspect, Travis Rudolph, 25, who was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. According to Palm Beach County records, at the time of publication of this report, Travis Deonte James Rudolph, 25 of Lake Park, is being held in the Main Detention Center with no bond on four counts of Homicide – Murder First Degree Premeditated, 782.04 1A1. Rudolph is expected to attend his first appearance in front of a judge tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021.