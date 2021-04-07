CrimeLocalSociety

Lake Park Man, 25, Arrested In Overnight Shooting In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

According to Palm Beach County records, Travis Deonte James Rudolph, 25 of Lake Park, is being held with no bond on four counts of Homicide - Murder First Degree Premeditated, 782.04 1A1.
According to Palm Beach County records, at the time of publication of this report, Travis Deonte James Rudolph, 25 of Lake Park, is being held in the Main Detention Center with no bond on four counts of Homicide – Murder First Degree Premeditated, 782.04 1A1.

UPDATE April 7, 2021, 12:44 PM: According to Palm Beach County authorities, additional charges were added addressing a total of four individuals police say were “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive, in Lake Park. Upon arrival deputies learned that one male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and another male was located a short distance away deceased in the city of West Palm Beach.

Further investigation led to the identity of the suspect, Travis Rudolph, 25, who was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail. According to Palm Beach County records, at the time of publication of this report, Travis Deonte James Rudolph, 25 of Lake Park, is being held in the Main Detention Center with no bond on four counts of Homicide – Murder First Degree Premeditated, 782.04 1A1. Rudolph is expected to attend his first appearance in front of a judge tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

UPDATE April 7, 2021, 12:44 PM: According to Palm Beach County authorities, additional charges were added addressing a total of four individuals police say were “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

For This Hospice Nurse, the COVID Shot Came Too Late

Heidi de Marco

Op-Ed: Epilogue to a Friendship; How Could I Maintain A…

Tabitha Korol

Prosecutor: Man Used ‘Samurai Knife’ To Stab Grandmother 35…

Rachel Brooks
1 of 1,042