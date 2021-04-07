FEDS: Naples Man Charged With Child Exploitation Crimes Involving 13-Year-Old Girl; Threatened Minor: “You Belong to Me”

According to a complaint affidavit, Jeffrey Keith Holcombe, 49, of Naples, is accused of coercing a 13-year-old girl from Miami into taking and sharing with him sexually explicit pictures and videos of herself.

The criminal complaint unsealed Monday, April 5, 2021 charges Holcombe with producing and attempting to produce child pornography and with transferring obscene material to a minor. The complaint affidavit makes the following allegations against Holcombe: Holcombe met the minor on an internet based social media application in approximately March 2020. During early exchanges, Holcombe sent the child a picture of a penis and she sent him nude pictures and videos of herself, some of which showed her face. When the minor told Holcombe that she would not send additional photographs or videos of herself, he responded: “No,” and, “you belong to me.” According to the allegations, Holcombe threatened the minor: If she did not continue to send sexually explicit images to him, he would sell those he already had of her online, make posters of her images and post them around the neighborhood where she lived, and would find her and her family.

Law enforcement was alerted to the conduct and an investigation led agents to Holcombe. Holcombe was arrested on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Collier County, Florida. He made his initial appearance in federal district court in Fort Myers, Florida yesterday. Holcombe will be transferred to the Southern District of Florida for prosecution.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office, made the announcement. FBI Miami, in particular, FBI Miami’s Child Exploitation Task Force, investigated the case. FBI Tampa and Collier County Sheriff’s Department assisted, as did the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dayron Silverio of the Southern District of Florida.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the Project Safe Childhood initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678. The Cyber Tip Line is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. A criminal complaint contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty.