Caitlyn Jenner Considering Run for California Governor in Upcoming Recall Election Against Incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – According to a scoop from Axios, rumors are flying that former Reality TV star and U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for Governor of California – on the Republican ticket – in the upcoming recall election against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Jenner, who is transgender, has allegedly been privately discussing a possible run for office with advisors and has sought out help from Caroline Wren, who worked as a fundraiser for former President Trump in 2020, in the event that the recall election takes place.

A recall election is when an elected official can be removed from office before their terms has ended by a direct public vote.

Gavin Newsom was elected governor in the 2018 election. In February 2020, a recall petition against Newsom was introduced by Orrin Heatlie, a deputy sheriff in Yolo County, California, citing accusations that Newsom favored illegal immigrants; that California had high homelessness, high taxes, and low quality of life; and other grievances.

“I’m participating in something that is monumental and historic, and it’s something that, you know, this country was founded on,” Heatlie said. “We’re bringing government back to represent the people.”

The California Secretary of State approved the petition for circulation in June 2020, and the effort gained traction as result of Newsom’s perceived shortcomings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporters turned in 2.1 million signatures by the submission deadline, which was March 17; if at least 1,495,709 signatures are deemed valid by the California Secretary of State by the April 29 deadline – which is considered very likely to happen – the recall election will go forward.

People are drawing parallels between Jenner’s rumored run for office and the 2003 California recall election, when another Republican actor – Arnold Schwarzenegger – went on to defeat Democratic incumbent Gary Davis.