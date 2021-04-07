Beacon Lake Builders In 2021 Parade Of Homes; Dream Finders Homes And Toll Brothers Model Homes Open For Tours

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL – The lakefront lifestyle community of Beacon Lake and its premier builder team, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers Homes, have entered two designer-decorated model homes in the Northeast Florida Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes, which showcases the latest in home innovation and design, runs April 24 to May 9, 2021. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are proud of our decorated models at Beacon Lake and excited to participate in this important industry event,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “The Parade of Homes provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase our builders’ award-winning homes and Beacon Lake’s natural beauty and family friendly neighborhood setting. I encourage everyone to visit Beacon Lake and see all that we have to offer.”

The Beacon Lake models featured in the Parade of Homes include:

The Boca II model by Dream Finders Homes

The Boca II by Dream Finders Homes

This farmhouse-style home features a variety of options to accommodate your specific needs. The family room is at the heart of this home and features a gas-burning fireplace and a nine foot sliding glass door. The gourmet kitchen and dining room are an open concept layout. This home is also equipped with a large master suite with a bay window, dual closets, a freestanding soaking tub, and a grand walk-in shower.

The Roseberry Elite model by Toll Brothers

The Roseberry Elite by Toll Brothers

This two-story home presents luxe contemporary style. The Roseberry Elite’s inviting covered entry and soaring foyer open immediately onto the beautiful formal dining room, with views to the expansive great room beyond. The well-designed kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area and is equipped with a large center island. The private primary bedroom suite is enhanced by a luxurious bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms feature sizable closets and shared Jack-and-Jill bath. Secluded on the second floor, a guest bedroom and shared full hall bath overlooks a generous loft.

Beacon Lake provides residents the best of St. Johns County living – small enough to get to know your neighbors, yet large enough to be able to offer the magnificent amenities and lifestyle today’s families desire. The community is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, attracting residents of all ages with homes for every lifestyle.

At Beacon Lake, Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers are offering spacious single-family home designs to complement the community’s coastal-inspired architectural style and lakefront setting. Dream Finders also is building luxury townhomes in Harborside at Beacon Lake. Seven beautifully decorated model homes are currently open for tours. Homes are priced starting from the low $300s.

The heart of the Beacon Lake community is Lake House, the resort-style Amenity and Fitness Center. Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, the 8,200-square-foot Lake House is situated to maximize half-mile lake views and provides a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets. Luxuriously appointed, yet warm and welcoming, Beacon Lake’s amenity center features today’s most desirable amenities – a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park, plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen.

Beacon Lake’s state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual fitness classes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio. The community features a lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields for outdoor activities, as well as miles of multipurpose paths for walking, running or biking. For the four-legged family members, a bark park offers furry residents and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play. Beacon Lake’s neighborhoods have pocket parks and stop-a-whiles for relaxing and enjoying the community’s natural surroundings.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and currently zoned for A-rated schools including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School and Allen D. Nease High School for the 2020-2021 school year. The district plans to open a new high school in the 2022-2023 school year. Beacon Lake offers residents a central location near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. A new Publix is currently under construction along the south side of County Road 210, just outside the community.

Beacon Lake is located on the south side of CR 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95. For more information, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, Inc. is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com, or contact Bruce J. Parker at 954-940-4941 or BParker@BBXCapital.com.

About Dream Finders Homes:

Dream Finders Homes is a private, national home builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the home building process while earning the reputation of being ‘The Best Value at Every Price Point.’ Dream Finders strives to work with every home buyer to build a unique home that fits their lifestyle. Dream Finders, building the American Dream one home at a time in Northeast Florida, Austin, Orlando, Colorado, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Savannah and Coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

About Toll Brothers:

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

