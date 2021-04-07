PoliticsPress ReleasesSociety

Article III Project (A3P) Releases Statement On Justice Breyer Rejecting Court Packing

By George McGregor
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned Americans to think long and hard about structural changes to the nation's highest court, such as adding justices through court-packing in a wide-ranging address Tuesday.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned Americans to think "long and hard" about structural changes to the nation's highest court, such as adding justices through "court-packing," in a wide-ranging address Tuesday.

WASHINGTON – Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P), today released the following statement on Justice Breyer rejecting court packing.

“We’re glad to see Justice Breyer reject the radical left’s push to pack the Supreme Court. Justice Breyer joins the late Justice Ginsburg in her steadfast opposition to politicizing the federal judiciary by packing the high court with justices who would rubber stamp the current administration’s agenda, regardless of its constitutionality. Justices Breyer and Ginsburg are among the most liberal members of the Supreme Court in U.S. history. Their courage in rejecting court packers’ political demands is a great service to the Constitution, to the federal judiciary and to the American people.

“It’s disappointing that President Biden continues to entertain the left’s extremist agenda under the guise of ‘judicial reform.’ President Biden’s court packing commission should take the advice of Justice Breyer and the late Justice Ginsburg and cease their pursuit of a third political branch of government. It’s telling that President Biden would rather keep his most liberal supporters happy, even if it comes at the expense of further eroding public confidence in the judiciary and politicizing what is supposed to be the apolitical branch of government. Only time will tell if President Biden will continue to listen to the radical ideas of AOC and Demand Justice or to patriotic liberal leaders such as the late Justice Ginsburg and Justice Breyer.” 

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream.

Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

