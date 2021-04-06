Shotspotter Alert Leads To Arrest Of Two Convicted Felons With Drugs and Illegal Guns In Fort Lauderdale

Bryant Holland, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, (left) was arrested and charged with armed trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis with intent of sell, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shawn Moses, 47, of Lauderdale Lakes, (right) was charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, ShotSpotter alerted to seven rounds of gunfire in the 2500 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward. Fortunately, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit was keeping a watch in the skies and immediately responded, helping Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on the ground arrest a man with a stolen gun and another man attempting to hide a large quantity of drugs.

According to investigators, Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit, consisting of Deputy Pilot Elier Vaguez and Tactical Flight Officer Oscar Gonzalez, observed Shawn Moses, 47, of Lauderdale Lakes, run with a handgun following the shooting and hide the handgun in some bushes. Moses then ran to 2515 N.W. 15th Court where he sat down. As Broward Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jason Zehler detained Moses at that address, another suspect, Bryant Holland, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, emerged from the residence and threw two large duffel bags on the roof. Detective Andrew Pollock and Sgt. Zehler retrieved the bags, which contained more than 200 grams of powder cocaine, nearly 800 grams of cannabis and a handgun.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered additional drugs and cash inside the home. Deputies also recovered the gun hidden in the bushes near the home and discovered it was reported stolen out of Palm Beach County. No one was injured in the shooting.

Holland was arrested and charged with armed trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis with intent of sell, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moses is charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both men were being held in the Broward County Jail; thus far, Moses has been released.

ShotSpotter technology is the reason law enforcement became aware of the shots fired in this incident. There was no 911 call reporting the gunfire. As a result of the technology and the seamless teamwork between Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit, deputies from District 5 and the District 5 Crime Suppression Team along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, this case resulted in the arrests of two convicted felons and the seizure of weapons and illegal drugs.