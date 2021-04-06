REVENGE: After Trump Promised to Campaign Against Her, Poll Shows Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski Facing Uphill Battle for Reelection

Senator Lisa Murkowski, along with six other Republican senators, voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, an action that drew the ire of the former President, who promised to campaign against her ahead of the 2022 elections as an act of revenge. Photo credit Evan El-Amin, Mark Reinstein, ShutterStock.com, licensed.

ANCHORAGE, AK – A poll published by Cyngal on Monday shows that Senator Lisa Murkowski (R- Alaska) is facing an uphill battle for her 2022 reelection bid, with a GOP challenger for her seat potentially besting her by double digits. The poll indicates that Murkowski – who has held her seat since 2002 – is currently only taking 18.8 percent of the vote in her home state, compared to GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who is currently taking 33.6 percent of the vote. Coming in third is independent candidate Al Gross with 17.6 percent.

The poll shows that Murkowski’s popularity amongst her constituents has plummeted since she voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. Murkowski is viewed favorably by a mere 10 percent of Republicans, according to the poll, with 87 percent actually having a negative view of her; when opening up the poll to votes of all parties, Murkowski’s favorability rating increased to just 33 percent, with 63 percent of those polled viewing her unfavorably.

In contrast, Tshibaka, who is currently Alaska’s Commissioner of Administration, is viewed favorably by 61 percent of Republicans. Murkowski, along with six other Republican senators, voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, an action that drew the ire of the former President, who promised to campaign against her ahead of the 2022 elections as an act of revenge.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” Trump said in early March. “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”

Tshibaka is campaigning to represent a “new generation of Alaska conservatives,” and her stated stances are being tough on immigration, pro-Second Amendment, and anti-abortion.