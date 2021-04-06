Longtime Florida Rabbi Ezagui Hailed “Vaccine Hero” As Jewish Community Synagogue Facilitates Mass Vaccination Events

Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – After successfully organizing mass vaccination events, longtime Florida Rabbi becomes known as “vaccine hero” or “vaccine rabbi” to the community. As Covid-19 rapidly spread, holidays and special milestones were not able to be celebrated with grandparents and people you would normally expect to be there. In response, the Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

“He became the talk-of-town not just for getting so many people vaccinated, but also because of how organized and smoothly the events ran.” Said attendee Erica Sandras “the Jewish Community Synagogue really took every detail into account to make it as enjoyable and efficient as possible. They really are heaven-sent.”

Rabbi Leib Ezagui told us, “As a community synagogue, we are all about unity and being there for each other. The first time a woman told me she hadn’t seen her granddaughter in over ten months, I immediately decided that I would find a way to get families back together like it is supposed to be and I became committed to making it happen.”

Since the events were open to anyone who qualified as per the Governor’s orders, appointments were fully booked out within the hour and the waitlists were packed. This is why they decided to have a few different vaccination days – to be able to administer the vaccine to as many people as possible.

“It was hard for me to see so many people of our community filled with such an immense fear. As a rabbi, I try to anticipate the needs of the community and be there for them. This was a physical way I was able to be of help and support.” Shared Shlomo Ezagui, Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Community Synagogue.

The Jewish Community Synagogue is being commended for their efforts in and support of the public’s needs.

Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

With Passover just behind them, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed they would have another vaccination event in the near future. To be notified about any future events, submit your email on their website’s homepage at www.jewishcommunitysynagogue.com.

Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

Jewish Community Synagogue became the first synagogue to secure thousands of vaccines and hold mass vaccination events for the community.

For more information on The Jewish Community Synagogue email info@jewishcommunitysynagogue.com or call 561-624-7004

About The Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations.