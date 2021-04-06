Detectives Warning Broward Residents of Eyeglass Wearing Attempted Burglary Subject From Incident In Weston’s Botaniko Community

Video surveillance shows around 12:45 a.m., the subject walked through the rear of the victim’s residence. He attempted to open a sliding glass door in the backyard but was unsuccessful.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an attempted burglary subject who fled after he tried to force his way into the back door of a home in Weston. According to authorities, on Monday, March 29, deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a home in the Botaniko Community. Video surveillance shows around 12:45 a.m., the subject walked through the rear of the victim’s residence. He attempted to open a sliding glass door in the backyard but was unsuccessful.

Detectives urge residents to keep their homes well-lit at night, secure all doors and windows and consider installing motion sensors and security cameras as an extra safety precaution. Anyone who can identify the subject or has any information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Natalie Hernandez at 954-626-4008. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (954-493-8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org