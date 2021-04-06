CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Looking for “Blacked Out” Vehicle With Red Stripe Around Grill Involved In Royal Palm Beach Shooting, Road Rage Incident

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

ROAD RAGE SHOOTING
The shooter, driving the black vehicle, fled the scene. Detectives are seeking the suspect driving the black vehicle described as being blacked out with a red stripe around the grill.  Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Householder of the Violent Crimes Division at (561-688-4061) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a shooting, road rage incident, between a black and white vehicle which resulted in one adult male being shot. The male, who was in the white vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive.

According to authorities, the road rage incident started in the westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard and ended at the Burger King just before Crestwood Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach. The shooter, driving the black vehicle, fled the scene. Detectives are seeking the suspect driving the black vehicle described as being blacked out with a red stripe around the grill. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Householder of the Violent Crimes Division at (561-688-4061) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Chief Williams from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Selected…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Warning Broward Residents of Eyeglass Wearing…

Joe Mcdermott

REVENGE: After Trump Promised to Campaign Against Her, Poll…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,041