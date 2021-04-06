Detectives Looking for “Blacked Out” Vehicle With Red Stripe Around Grill Involved In Royal Palm Beach Shooting, Road Rage Incident

The shooter, driving the black vehicle, fled the scene. Detectives are seeking the suspect driving the black vehicle described as being blacked out with a red stripe around the grill. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Householder of the Violent Crimes Division at (561-688-4061) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to a shooting, road rage incident, between a black and white vehicle which resulted in one adult male being shot. The male, who was in the white vehicle, was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive.

According to authorities, the road rage incident started in the westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard and ended at the Burger King just before Crestwood Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach. The shooter, driving the black vehicle, fled the scene. Detectives are seeking the suspect driving the black vehicle described as being blacked out with a red stripe around the grill.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Householder of the Violent Crimes Division at (561-688-4061) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.