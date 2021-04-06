Chief Williams from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Selected to Attend FBI’s Florida Executive Development Seminar

The twenty-third session of the Florida Executive Development Seminar will take place in Sandestin, Florida, from May 16 to May 21, 2021.

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Division Chief David Williams has been selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to attend the twenty-third session of the Florida Executive Development Seminar (FEDS), sponsored by the FBI and the Florida FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

Sheriff Rick Staly promoted David Williams on January 13, 2021 to Chief of the Organizational Services Division, making him the highest ranking African-American in the history of the FCSO. As Chief, he commands Management Services, Human Resources, Accreditation, Training and Special Projects.

“It is a great honor to be selected for this prestigious training and I know that Chief Williams will be a great representative of FCSO among his peers at this training,” Sheriff Staly said. “Thank you to the FBI for providing this opportunity for Chief Williams.”

The FBI established FEDS as a training program designed to provide executive and management training to Florida Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs, and their command staff. It is an intensive 40-hour course which includes sessions on leadership, management, ethics, and other topics of interest to Florida’s law enforcement leaders.

The twenty-third session of the Florida Executive Development Seminar will take place in Sandestin, Florida, from May 16 to May 21, 2021.