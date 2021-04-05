Teens Who Allegedly Carjacked and Killed D.C. Uber Eats Driver to Receive Plea Deals Within “The Next Day Or Two” Says Prosecutor

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, “Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family” who was “a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 13 and 15 year-old suspects in the brutal carjacking and killing of an UberEats Driver while in Washington, D.C. on March 23 will reportedly be receiving a plea deal within the new couple of days, according to reports.

The two girls – who are black, and who police have not named due to their status as minors – allegedly assaulted Pakistani immigrant Mohammad Anwar, 66, with a taser while attempting to steal his car, with the entire incident captured on video by a bystander.

Just in case the media tries to change the narrative on the #ubereats #mohammadanwar carjacking murder, they should probably know before doing so that someone caught the entire thing on camera. Warning: graphic & depressing. #breakingnews #murdered pic.twitter.com/GTRNVjQlIj — netluxe (@netluxe) March 28, 2021

The girls then sped off – with Anwar outside the vehicle and clinging helplessly to the driver’s side door – only to crash and flip the vehicle, fatally injuring the hard-working father and grandfather. The two suspects were relatively unhurt; in fact, one suspect could be seen on bystander video as she completely ignored Anwar’s twisted and mangled body on the sidewalk, instead appearing more worried about the cell phone she left inside the wrecked car.

The two suspects were detained by National Guard members until police arrived at the scene, at which time they were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking with a taser.

In addition, according to Fox 5 DC sources, the 13 year-old is alleged to have been involved in a January carjacking as well.

The Washington Post, who had reporters sitting in on the virtual hearing of the two juvenile suspects on Wednesday, reports that the prosecutor in charge of the case informed the presiding judge that they were expecting to offer plea bargains to the attorneys of the teens within “the next day or two.”

The brutal killing of Anwar outraged people around the world, with many calling for the two teen suspects to be tried as adults; the news of a potential plea deal has resulted in a flurry of furious commentary on social media.

BREAKING: Two teen girls accused of car-jacking and killing an Asian Uber Eats driver in D.C. 'reach plea deal with prosecutor ensuring they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility' https://t.co/IGQ7n0VYmc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 5, 2021

The two killers who murdered Mohammed Anwar won't be spending any time in a prison facility and will be completely free by the age of 21. These girls literally just got away with murder. And yet somehow we will still be told that the courts are racist against black people. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 5, 2021

However, according to Criminal Defense Attorney Nikki Lotze, juvenile cases tend to be prosecuted differently in Washington D.C., with the presumption that a juvenile can be rehabilitated in ways that an adult can’t. In addition, she said, D.C. laws prevent 13 year-olds from being tried as adults.

“In all kinds of way in D.C at least, juveniles are treated differently. If you were to reach a plea agreement, then the juvenile would admit involvement,” Lotze said, adding that punishment in this instance could amount to “potentially being in a youth shelter involvement, which is similar to a jail but for juveniles. Or could involve being on home detention or being on probation.”

