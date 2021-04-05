CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed In Deerfield Beach Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL DEERFIELD CRASH

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash in Deerfield Beach on Sunday night that killed a pedestrian. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 8:45 p.m., a pedestrian attempted to cross westbound on North Federal Highway at Hillsboro Boulevard when the individual entered the path of a 2019 Honda Fit driven by Frederick Eckel. Witnesses on scene told detectives that the traffic signal was green. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North, where the individual was pronounced deceased. Frederick Eckel, 78, of Boca Raton, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Physical evidence recovered on scene indicates that neither impairment nor excessive speed were contributing factors in the crash. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

