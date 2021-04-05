Pedestrian Killed In Deerfield Beach Crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash in Deerfield Beach on Sunday night that killed a pedestrian. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 8:45 p.m., a pedestrian attempted to cross westbound on North Federal Highway at Hillsboro Boulevard when the individual entered the path of a 2019 Honda Fit driven by Frederick Eckel. Witnesses on scene told detectives that the traffic signal was green.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North, where the individual was pronounced deceased. Frederick Eckel, 78, of Boca Raton, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Physical evidence recovered on scene indicates that neither impairment nor excessive speed were contributing factors in the crash.