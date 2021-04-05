Marion County Drug Enforcement Strike Team Charge 83 With Felony Offences Related to Trafficking During Ocala Area Investigations

Agents of UDEST apprehended 83 felony offenders (some of which are pictured) with charges ranging from Sale and Possession of Cocaine to Trafficking kilograms of Fentanyl. Additionally, several suspects directly related to opioid overdose death investigations were arrested.

MARION COUNTY, FL – During the first quarter of 2021, The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) identified a trend of opioid related overdoses and overdose deaths. In response to this trend, UDEST launched investigations into organizations responsible for trafficking narcotics.

Since the first of the year UDEST has interrupted and dismantled several drug trafficking organizations in Ocala/Marion County. As a result of these investigations, Agents of UDEST apprehended 83 felony offenders with charges ranging from Sale and Possession of Cocaine to Trafficking kilograms of Fentanyl. Additionally, several suspects directly related to opioid overdose death investigations were arrested. At the conclusion of those investigations the cases will be submitted to the Office of The State Attorney with the intention of securing manslaughter indictments.

In recent months UDEST has seized the following throughout Marion County.

Marijuana: Over 300 plants plus an additional 300 pounds packaged for distribution; Over one kilogram of THC concentrated derivatives

Cocaine: 2 Kilograms

Crystal Meth “Ice”: Over 30 pounds

Heroin: Over 1 Kilogram

Fentanyl: 3 Kilograms

In excess of $108,000 in cash

21 guns including assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, and ammunition.

KITREANA GRANT JESSE PEARSON HILDA LAPARRA JOHN SELPH COREY BROWN BRENT SMITH LEAMON HENDRIX DIANA BROWN BRANDI MITCHELL CLYDE PHELPS JESSICA DRUM JOHN PELLEGRINI TYRONE HAMMOCK SHANE BARNER SHOWRA JACKSON TIKEYRA BALLET HARVEY LEE LITTLE III NOAH FRANCIS HARLEY PERKINS DYLAN ANDERSON JASON JACOX RICKY BOYD BENJAMIN TOWNSEL JESSE PEARSON ROCKY SCHOLL LEON PULLINGS FREDDIE GARMON SABRINA VANASSE CURTIS NEWBERN SHAWN EVANS TERRY SWINEHART ERIC HURSH BARNEY ALLEN SABRINA THOMPSON KENNETH GRAHAM LUIS ORSINI DAVID SMITH III ODELL BALLET PHILLIP WASHINGTON III TRAVONE GUINYARD JORDAN GOODMAN ALAN ADAMSON ANNA HAMILTON JASON SIMPSON LEANN MOORE CHARLES HOWARD TERRY TILLMAN

Fentanyl is a highly addictive and extremely lethal substance that is contributing to the rise in overdose deaths not only in Marion County but also across the country. This substance is being broken down and mixed with other drugs to include marijuana, cocaine, and heroin. The tremendous amount of work that the agents of UDEST exhibited in the seizure of three kilograms of Fentanyl is significant in that they potentially saved thousands of lives.