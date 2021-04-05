CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Drug Enforcement Strike Team Charge 83 With Felony Offences Related to Trafficking During Ocala Area Investigations

By Joe Mcdermott
Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team
Agents of UDEST apprehended 83 felony offenders (some of which are pictured) with charges ranging from Sale and Possession of Cocaine to Trafficking kilograms of Fentanyl. Additionally, several suspects directly related to opioid overdose death investigations were arrested.

MARION COUNTY, FL – During the first quarter of 2021, The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) identified a trend of opioid related overdoses and overdose deaths. In response to this trend, UDEST launched investigations into organizations responsible for trafficking narcotics.

Since the first of the year UDEST has interrupted and dismantled several drug trafficking organizations in Ocala/Marion County. As a result of these investigations, Agents of UDEST apprehended 83 felony offenders with charges ranging from Sale and Possession of Cocaine to Trafficking kilograms of Fentanyl. Additionally, several suspects directly related to opioid overdose death investigations were arrested. At the conclusion of those investigations the cases will be submitted to the Office of The State Attorney with the intention of securing manslaughter indictments.

In recent months UDEST has seized the following throughout Marion County.

  • Marijuana: Over 300 plants plus an additional 300 pounds packaged for distribution; Over one kilogram of THC concentrated derivatives
  • Cocaine: 2 Kilograms
  • Crystal Meth “Ice”: Over 30 pounds
  • Heroin: Over 1 Kilogram
  • Fentanyl: 3 Kilograms
  • In excess of $108,000 in cash
  • 21 guns including assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, and ammunition.
KITREANA GRANT
JESSE PEARSON
HILDA LAPARRA
JOHN SELPH
COREY BROWN
BRENT SMITH
LEAMON HENDRIX
DIANA BROWN
BRANDI MITCHELL
CLYDE PHELPS
JESSICA DRUM
JOHN PELLEGRINI
TYRONE HAMMOCK
SHANE BARNER
SHOWRA JACKSON
TIKEYRA BALLET
HARVEY LEE LITTLE III
NOAH FRANCIS
HARLEY PERKINS
DYLAN ANDERSON
JASON JACOX
RICKY BOYD
BENJAMIN TOWNSEL
JESSE PEARSON
ROCKY SCHOLL
LEON PULLINGS
FREDDIE GARMON
SABRINA VANASSE
CURTIS NEWBERN
SHAWN EVANS
TERRY SWINEHART
ERIC HURSH
BARNEY ALLEN
SABRINA THOMPSON
KENNETH GRAHAM
LUIS ORSINI
DAVID SMITH III
ODELL BALLET
PHILLIP WASHINGTON III
TRAVONE GUINYARD
JORDAN GOODMAN
ALAN ADAMSON
ANNA HAMILTON
JASON SIMPSON
LEANN MOORE
CHARLES HOWARD
TERRY TILLMAN
Fentanyl is a highly addictive and extremely lethal substance that is contributing to the rise in overdose deaths not only in Marion County but also across the country. This substance is being broken down and mixed with other drugs to include marijuana, cocaine, and heroin. The tremendous amount of work that the agents of UDEST exhibited in the seizure of three kilograms of Fentanyl is significant in that they potentially saved thousands of lives.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

