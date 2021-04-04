CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Detectives Searching For Missing Woman Last Seen Near Ocala Residence

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

OCALA WOMEN MISSING
According to authorities, Angela Brown was last seen at 9am on April 3, 2021 her last known residence on Water Road in Ocala. Angela was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and carrying a clear tote bag with blue handles. 

OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing endangered adult named Angela Brown who they say was last seen at 9am on April 3, 2021 her last known residence on Water Road in Ocala. Angela was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and carrying a clear tote bag with blue handles. 

Angela is described as a 59 year old Caucasian/white female approximately 4′ 9″ tall and approximately 135 lbs. She has green eyes and grey hair. Angela has a medical condition that requires medication and she does not have her medication with her. If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dream Finders Homes Selling at New Atlantic Beach Community,…

George McGregor

Brooksville Sports Bar Employee Shoots and Kills Patron…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Beating the Pavement to Vaccinate the Underrepresented…

Anna Almendrala
1 of 1,034