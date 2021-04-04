Marion County Detectives Searching For Missing Woman Last Seen Near Ocala Residence

According to authorities, Angela Brown was last seen at 9am on April 3, 2021 her last known residence on Water Road in Ocala. Angela was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and carrying a clear tote bag with blue handles.

OCALA, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing endangered adult named Angela Brown who they say was last seen at 9am on April 3, 2021 her last known residence on Water Road in Ocala. Angela was wearing grey pants, a grey shirt, and carrying a clear tote bag with blue handles.

Angela is described as a 59 year old Caucasian/white female approximately 4′ 9″ tall and approximately 135 lbs. She has green eyes and grey hair. Angela has a medical condition that requires medication and she does not have her medication with her. If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts, please call 911.