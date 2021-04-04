Man Arrested After Stealing Ambulance from Oak Hill Hospital In Brooksville; Got Stuck in Mud and Sand Near Water off Port Court

Trey Allen Cornwell, 29, is charged with Grand Theft Auto after police say he stole and ambulance to the Kass Circle area off of Port Court where he got the ambulance stuck in mud and sand as it approached a nearby body of water off of Port Court.

SPRING HILL, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the area of Port Court in Spring Hill in reference to a stolen ambulance. The ambulance, owned by Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services, was taken at 12:27 p.m. from the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

According to detectives,, the ambulance crew was inside the hospital dropping off a patient when the ambulance was stolen. The suspect, later identified Trey Allen Cornwell, 29, drove the ambulance to the Kass Circle area off of Port Court where he got the ambulance stuck in mud and sand as it approached a nearby body of water off of Port Court.

Witnesses at the scene indicated the suspect fled toward a nearby shopping plaza. Cornwell was taken into custody a short time later near the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office substation located at 1231 Kass Circle. Cornwell was charged with Grand Theft Auto. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.