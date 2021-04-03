Hernando County Detectives Respond To Stabbing At Brooksville Speedway; Crime Stoppers Offering Cash Reward Up To $5,000 for Information

Witnesses told deputies as the men exited the store, the suspect was joined by two or three male friends. All of the men began fighting in the parking lot.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Saturday, April 03, 2021, just after 5:30 p.m., Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the Speedway convenience store located at 26260 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville regarding a Stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim in the parking lot who was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services then transported to a local trauma center. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed two adult males engaged in a verbal dispute while inside the store. The verbal dispute continued as the two males left the store and walked toward the parking lot. Witnesses told deputies as the men exited the store, the suspect was joined by two or three male friends. All of the men began fighting in the parking lot.

Within a very short time, operators in the Communications Center began receiving 9-1-1 calls regarding a person stabbed in the parking lot. The suspect and his friends fled the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Detectives and Forensic Specialists are currently on scene processing physical evidence and following up on leads regarding the identity of the suspect and/or of any person involved in the altercation this evening. If you have information on the identity of the suspect, or any person involved in this incident, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash. There is no additional information available at this time. When additional information can be released without compromising the investigation, an update will be provided.