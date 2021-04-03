BusinessLocalPress Releases

Dream Finders Homes Selling at New Atlantic Beach Community, Dutton Island Oaks

By George McGregor
Dream Finders Homes Selling at New Atlantic Beach Community, Dutton Island Oaks
Six of only 24 homesites in the new intimate coastal community have already sold. Prices there start in the low $300,000sfor homes ranging in size from 1,725to1,975square feet on 50-foot lots.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL – Dream Finders Homes is selling single-family homes at its up-and-coming Dutton Island Oaks community on West Dutton Island Road, just off Mayport Road in the heart of Atlantic Beach. According to Brad Muston, Dream Finders Homes’ Jacksonville Division President, six of only 24 homesites in the new intimate coastal community have already sold. Prices there start in the low $300,000s for homes ranging in size from 1,725 to 1,975 square feet on 50-foot lots.

“While the community is in the early stages, we are selling Dutton Island Oaks’ homes from our nearby Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes sales center in Ponte Vedra,” he said.

“The New Haven, the floor plan of our first few homes under construction at Dutton Island Oaks, is a spacious two-story plan with nearly 2,000 square feet of living area, including four bedrooms, two-and-one-half bathrooms plus a two-car garage.”

“The location of this community offers a blend of privacy with the convenience of close proximity to many points of interest, including Dutton Island Preserve, Atlantic Beach and the Mayport Navy Base,” Muston said. “And, with their designer finishes, nine-foot ceilings and picturesque nature preserve views, our beautiful open-plan homes should fit right in,” he said. “We encourage homebuyers to take a look today as these homes will go quickly.”

For more information about Dutton Island Oaks, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com or call 888-214-1164. 

