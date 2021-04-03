CrimeLocalSociety

Brooksville Sports Bar Employee Shoots and Kills Patron Outside of Establishment

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Stanley Matiyosus
According to authorities, Stanley Matiyosus, 42, was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Saturday, April 03, 2021 at 1:50 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Opinions Lounge located at 19201 Cortez Boulevard in reference to a shooting. The shooting incident occurred just outside of the establishment between an Opinions Lounge employee and a bar patron.

An investigation revealed during the incident Stanley Matiyosus, 42, shot a 25-year-old Brooksville man. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity is not being released per Marsy’s Law. A second victim, a 21-year-old female, also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident. That victim’s identity is also not being released per Marsy’s Law.

Following questioning, Matiyosus was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a no bond status.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

