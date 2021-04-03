Brooksville Sports Bar Employee Shoots and Kills Patron Outside of Establishment

According to authorities, Stanley Matiyosus, 42, was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Saturday, April 03, 2021 at 1:50 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Opinions Lounge located at 19201 Cortez Boulevard in reference to a shooting. The shooting incident occurred just outside of the establishment between an Opinions Lounge employee and a bar patron.

An investigation revealed during the incident Stanley Matiyosus, 42, shot a 25-year-old Brooksville man. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity is not being released per Marsy’s Law. A second victim, a 21-year-old female, also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident. That victim’s identity is also not being released per Marsy’s Law.

Following questioning, Matiyosus was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a no bond status.