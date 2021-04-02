Suspect Charged With Attempted First Degree Murder In West Palm Beach Shooting on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, March 26, 2021, at 11:20 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. After an investigation, detectives arrested Ryan Conover, 25, of West Palm Beach. Conover was located, arrested and booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.