Suspect Charged With Attempted First Degree Murder In West Palm Beach Shooting on Okeechobee Boulevard

By Joe Mcdermott
Ryan Conover, 25, of West Palm Beach was located, arrested and booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, March 26, 2021, at 11:20 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. After an investigation, detectives arrested Ryan Conover, 25, of West Palm Beach. Conover was located, arrested and booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
