North Carolina Mom of Six Dead After Cold-Blooded Road Rage Shooting; Sheriff Says Suspect “Shouldn’t Ever Have Been Out Of Prison”

By Christopher Boyle
Dejywan Floyd, 29, of North Carolina is accused of brutally shooting and killing a mother of six, Julie Eberly, 47, in Lumberton, South Carolina, during a road rage incident on a Pennsylvania highway. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
A Pennsylvania mother of six was brutally shot and killed during a road rage incident on Thursday, and police say the shooting suspect – who has a long criminal history – is currently in custody. Dejywan Floyd, 29, of North Carolina, was tracked down and arrested on April 1 at the Parkview Apartments complex and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with the death of Julie Eberly of Manheim, 47, officials say.

On March 25, Eberly and her husband Ryan were traveling to celebrate their wedding anniversary when they accidently cut off another vehicle – driven by Dejywan Floyd, police say – on Interstate 95 in Lumberton. Floyd then caught up to the Eberlys, rolled down his window, and fired several shots with a handgun into the passenger door of the couple’s vehicle, according to reports.

“I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right and gunshots were fired, our car was hit. My wife yelled my name. I asked if she was hit and she said ‘yes,’” Ryan said.

Eberly was taken to University of North Carolina Southeastern Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Floyd is being held without bond at Robeson County Detention Center, police say. According to officials, Floyd has a long criminal record that includes larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of firearms, felony breaking and entering, assault, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. North Carolina Department of Corrections records indicate that he had a recent stint in prison and was released in 2018.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, a person with Floyd’s extensive criminal history should never have gotten out of jail to begin with.

“In this particular case, you’re talking about a convicted felon who wasn’t supposed to have a gun to start with,” he said. “When you look over his criminal record, in my opinion, he shouldn’t ever have been out of prison to start with. But now, we’re having to deal with this all over again, and this led to a murder.”

