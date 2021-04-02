Arizona Senate Hires Independent Auditors to Perform “Full Forensic Audit” of 2020 Election in Maricopa County

Mark Finchem, Republican Member of Arizona’s House of Representatives, spoke with Steve Bannon where he explains the audit process. He appeared just one day after his mother passed away. Finchem, who represents Oro Valley, also confirmed he will be running for Secretary of State.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – The Republican-led Arizona Senate announced on Wednesday that they would be hiring four companies to review and audit the 2020 election results in Maricopa County after a successful court case that gave the GOP access to the county’s tabulation machines and over two million ballots last month.

According to a press release issued by Arizona Republicans on Twitter, Wake Technology Services, CyFIR, Digital Discovery and Cyber Ninjas have been retained to conduct the audit, with Florida-based Cyber Ninjas taking the lead; the entire process is expected to take 60 days, at which time the companies will issue a report on their findings.

“The scope of work will include, but is not limited to, scanning all the ballots, a full manual recount, auditing the registration and votes cast, the vote counts, and the electronic voting system,” the release says.

The Senate will take no part in the auditing process, according to reports.

Original two page document: https://twitter.com/AZSenateGOP/status/1377321595518083074

In addition, a previously-announced recount will cover the entire 2020 general election in Maricopa County, but will first concentrate on the votes cast in the presidential race, where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 45,109 votes.

A previous Maricopa County audit of their election equipment and software – conducted by outside agencies SLI Compliance and Pro V&V – revealed no issues or irregularities, according to county officials.

GOP State Senate members had recently butted heads with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors over access to ballots or the tabulation machines, but a legal victory last month opened the doors for the newly-announced Republican-led audit of the election results.

Arizona Republicans have long held onto the belief – spread by former President Donald Trump – that Joe Biden only won the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voter fraud, including tampering with voting machines and their software.

Cyber Ninjas, the company leading the GOP-mandated audit of Maricopa County, is owned and operated by Doug Logan, a Florida resident who reportedly has spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results in the past.

Arizona GOP members have said that the audit will solidify the public’s confidence in the integrity of the election; however, Democrats say it is a partisan effort to do exactly the opposite.