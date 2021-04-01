CrimeLocalSociety

NO APRIL FOOLS JOKE: Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Solicitation of Two Year Old Child; May Be More Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives,  Xavier Donte Alexander, 27, a 4th grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School on N Military Trail, in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor. He will be attending first appearance on Friday, April 2, 2021, morning. 

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Through an investigation, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office detectives learned that Xavier Donte Alexander is a 4th grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School on N Military Trail, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is also a babysitter on the website Care.com and other nanny websites.

The suspects mugshot photo was not available when authorities released notice of the arrest but it is expected to be added to their Facebook page shortly. Anyone who believes their child could be a victim of solicitation of a minor is urged to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079,  WildoveM@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
