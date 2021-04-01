NO APRIL FOOLS JOKE: Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Solicitation of Two Year Old Child; May Be More Victims

According to detectives, Xavier Donte Alexander, 27, a 4th grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School on N Military Trail, in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor. He will be attending first appearance on Friday, April 2, 2021, morning.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Today, Thursday, April 1, 2021, detectives from the Special Victims Unit, arrested Xavier Donte Alexander, 27, for Solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor, just two years of age. According to detectives, Alexander was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on the charges of for solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor (2 years old). He will be attending first appearance tomorrow morning, on Friday, April 2, 2021,

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Through an investigation, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office detectives learned that Xavier Donte Alexander is a 4th grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School on N Military Trail, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is also a babysitter on the website Care.com and other nanny websites.

The suspects mugshot photo was not available when authorities released notice of the arrest but it is expected to be added to their Facebook page shortly. Anyone who believes their child could be a victim of solicitation of a minor is urged to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079, WildoveM@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.